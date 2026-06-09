Ikewood, Paul T.

Walworth – Paul passed away on June 4, 2026 at age 76. He was born to the late Roy and Inez Ikewood. He was also predeceased by his brother, Marty Ikewood.

Paul is survived by his daughter, Sandra Ikewood Schmitt; grandsons, Aaryn, Riley, and Teagan; brother, Roy (Barbara) Ikewood; several nephews and 1 niece.

Paul was an avid gardener. His summer days were spent tilling his fields, watering his crop and enjoying the summer sun. Sundays were dedicated to Nascar and the Buffalo Bills, other days the westerns could be heard in the background. Paul was known to have a led foot and enjoyed his many antique cars. He spent the majority of his 43-year career driving tractor trailer for Xerox. He was known for his huge smile, sinister laugh and twinkle in his eyes.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7PM on Thursday, June 11, at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY 14502. Paul will privately be laid to rest in Macedon Village Cemetery.