Immerman, Catherine

October 23, 1947 – November 13, 2025

WOLCOTT: Catherine Immerman (Molchany), 78, of Wolcott, NY, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Catherine was born October 23, 1947, daughter of the late Andrew and Suzanna (Ferencko) Molchany in Johnstown, PA.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband; Dr. Elliot M. Immerman, her sister, Helen Susan Klanchar and her nephew Bob Molchany.

Catherine is survived by her daughter; Annie Immerman, son; Benjamin Immerman, sister; Mary Ann Chappie, brother; Frank (Norma) Molchany, nieces Leanna (Patrick) Hollan, Karen (Bill) Meier, and Cindy (Frank) Kist.

Catherine was a graduate of Bishop McCort High School in Johnstown, PA in 1965. She then attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing and became a Registered Nurse in 1968. Continuing her education at the University of Pennsylvania, she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing in 1972 and afterwards worked for the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. She worked alongside her husband, Elliot Immerman, at his Optometry private practice from 1972 to 2012.

She was an active member of St. Mary Magdalene Church in Wolcott, NY. She also enjoyed sailing, gardening, cooking, cruises, and spending time with family and friends.

A funeral mass will be held November 22nd at 10:00AM at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Wolcott, NY followed by a burial at Huron Evergreen Cemetery in Huron, NY.