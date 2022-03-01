Ingleston, Amy Lynn Maybe Schwab 

WOLCOTT: Went to be with our Lord at 9:55 am on February 27, 2022, Amy’s family were by her side at Sodus Rehab and Nursing home.

Amy’s parents are George & Evelyn Maybe. She graduated from North RoseWolcott in 1973. After she worked several jobs, she & husband Jerry Schwab, became long-haul truck drivers. They were a team for 20 yrs.

Amy Moved to Taft Tx and married Chuck Ingleston where she lived until his death. She then moved to San Juan TX with her mother Evelyn Nielsen and both chose to return to Wolcott to be near family.

She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Nielsen; brothers Bill, Scott (Anita), Jack, Todd (Cheryl) Maybe; many nieces & nephews and great-nieces & great-nephews, too many to mention. She made many friends all over the country and was loved by all.

She was predeceased by her father, George Maybe; a sister Cyndi VanOrden; her husband, Chuck Ingleston.

Amy’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank, Jody and Connie, from Sodus Rehab for the beautiful care Amy receive.

Friends and family are invited to call Friday, March 4 from noon-2 followed by the memorial service at 2 PM at Norton Funeral Home 5925 New Hartford St, Wolcott.

Because of Amy’s love of dogs, her family is requesting memorial contributions be made to the Wayne County Human Society, 1475 County House Rd, Lyons, NY 14489.