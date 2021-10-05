Ioele, Francis Alfred “Frank"

GLOVERSVILLE/NEWARK: Age 92, died peacefully Friday, October 1, 2021 following a brief illness. He was born October 4, 1928, in Newark, NY, the youngest child of Francisco and Christine Derminio Ioele. He was a 1947 graduate of Newark High School and received his BS and MS degrees in Business Education from SUNY Albany.

His first teaching position was in 1955 at Richmondville (NY) Central School. He taught the entire business education program, and coached varsity and junior varsity basketball. In 1962, he was offered the department chair position at Gloversville High School, and he served in that capacity until his retirement in 1990. He loved his students, fellow faculty, coaching tennis, advising and mentoring throughout his career. “Mr. Ioele” was one of a kind, he brought wisdom and laughter to the halls of GHS every day. Frank was a legendary political campaign manager for numerous local leaders. In 1993, he began nearly 20 years of service as a Court Attendant at the Fulton County Courthouse. Dad was a true patriot and lover of his country. He inspired in others the high value of public service and was a faithful servant.

While in Richmondville, Frank was blessed to meet the love of his life Carroll Jane Hauser, a bright and beautiful dental hygienist. They were married in Windham, NY on July 6, 1957 and celebrated 44 years together until Carroll’s passing in 2001. The rest is history.

Frank was a member of the Fulton County Republican Club, the Church of the Holy Spirit, the Potter Club of SUNY Albany and others too numerous to mention. He was deeply proud of his Italian heritage and the hard-working ethic instilled in him by his immigrant parents, and of his service in the US Marine Corps in Korea. He was famous for his bocce tournaments, old-style Italian restaurants and the best Manhattan in town. Dad was the master of the one-liner and loved tending his Eastland Avenue home surrounded by the kindest neighbors and friends any man could ask for. When you remember our father, please think of him catching a fish on the Great Sacandaga Lake and driving around in his 1958 MGA with a golden retriever by his side.

Surviving are his daughters, Christine I. McCann and Sarah Jane Ioele; sons, David J. Ioele, Andrew J. Ioele, and Michael F. Ioele (wife, Bonnie); grandchildren; Adam M. Ioele, Christopher T. Ioele, David J. Ioele, Jr., Meredith Windham McCann and great-daughter Laurel M. Ioele; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings, Joseph A. Ioele and Angeline C. DeJohn, and niece, Karen A. DeJohn.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 7 pm on October 21, 2021 at Walrath & Stewart Funeral Home, 51 Fremont St, Gloversville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on October 22nd at 10 am at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 151 S. Main St; Gloversville, with the Rev. Donald Czelusniak officiating. Thank you for wearing facial masks for the safety and comfort of all.

Interment will take place at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Johnstown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the James A. Brennan Humane Society, 437 Nine Mile Tree Road, Gloversville, NY 12078, or Father Champlin’s Guardian Angel Society, 259 East Onondaga Street, Syracuse, NY 13202.