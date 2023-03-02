Ireland, Robert (Bob) Sr.

WOLCOTT: Robert (Bob) Ireland, Sr., 75, passed away peacefully at his home, Sunday, February 26, 2023, with his loving wife and devoted family by his side.

Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Monday, March 6 from 10 – 11 AM at Norton Funeral home, 5925 New Hartford Street Wolcott. A funeral service will follow at 11 and burial in the Huron Evergreen Cemetery.

Robert’s family suggest memorial contributions be direct to them, Sarah Ireland, 6404 Hope Circle, Wolcott NY 14590.

He was born on August 22, 1947 in Rochester, the son of the late Harold A. Ireland Sr. and Leona R. Dean. Robert was a “Jack of all Trades”. He enjoyed hunting, riding his 4-wheeler and telling long-life family stories.

Robert is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sarah A (Hunt) Ireland, whom he married on August 8th,1969; his daughter Sherry Ireland-Race; a son Robert (Pamela) Ireland Jr; his grandchildren Robert Ireland III, Katelyn (Mathieu Corron) Ireland, Megan Ireland, Evelyn (Greg) Wild and Kayla Perrotta; great grandchildren Evan Ireland, Serenity Benjamin, Kimberly, Bentley and Mason Wild; his sisters Dorothy Hunt and Donna Campbell; brother Harold Ireland Jr; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents Robert is preceded in death by his great grandson Joseph Zufelt.