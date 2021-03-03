Irizarry, Maria

NEWARK: Maria Irizarry, 84, died on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital. Friends may call on Monday, March 8th from 5-8 PM at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 9th at 10 AM at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Face masks will be required. Maria was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico on July 6, 1936 the daughter of the late Alejandro and Elisa Albarran Caraballo. From an early age she had a passion for sewing. It was a skill she would master. For many years she was a seamstress at Hallagan Furniture in Newark. Maria had a huge personality and was always proud of her family. She had been a member of the Spanish Assoc. in Newark and a communicant of St. Michael Church. Maria is survived by three daughters Elisa (Christopher) Herring, Lidia Irizarry, Idalia Irizarry; eight grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren; two brothers. She was predeceased by her husband Eligio Irizarry in 2007; a son Alex Irizarry in 2018 and a brother Alejandro Caraballo II. www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com