Ironside, Marcia I.

ONTARIO: Entered into rest on July 14, 2021 at age 79.

Predeceased by her husband: Emerson Ironside and the father of her children: Duane Ocke; sister: Phyllis MacIntosh; brother: Gary Flatt; grandson: Robert Ocke-Hall; best friend: Maureen Whiting.

Marcia was a legal secretary for numerous law firms in Wayne County. She loved to crochet and the world is filled with the warmth of her blankets. Marcia was a devoted and aggressively enthusiastic mother, a rowdy and loyal sister (but not the rowdiest by far!), a loving, concerned grandmother, an irreverent, partner-in-crime aunt, a sharp-tongued and sharp-witted cousin, a loving daughter, a devoted wife, a tireless caregiver, a selfless and funny friend, and on at least one occasion, she was the second mom to a wayward boy.

That was who Marcia was. Always. She couldn’t help it. Marcia spent her life caring for others. And worrying. And laughing. And bragging about those three boys she spent her life loving. The three sons who gathered by her side as she took her last breath.

Survived by her loving sons: Christopher (Kimberly), Darrin Todd (Kyle Scott), Brian (Melissa) Ocke; grandchildren: Michael, Deanna, Gavin, Jaden, Corbin, and Olivia; sisters: Colleen (Robert) Stanley and Denise (Greg) Palis; brother: W. Ronald (Gayle) Flatt; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

A celebration of Marcia’s life will be held at a later date. Burial in Furnaceville Rural Cemetery.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.youngfuneralhomeny.com