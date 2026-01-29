Isaac, Gerald E

January 8, 1926 - January 25, 2026

WOLCOTT: Gerald Isaac, 100, passed away peacefully Sunday evening after a brief illness.

A family celebration of Gerald’s life will be held at a later date.

Gerald was born on January 8, 1926, at home in Wolcott, the son of the late James and Cecilia (Rich) Isaac. He was a graduate of Leavenworth High School. He worked for many years as a farmer and then as a self-employed mason. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, trapping, fishing and tending to his annual vegetable garden.

He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Evelyn (Silliman); his children Jane (Scott) Hultenschmidt of Palmyra, NY, Stephen Isaac of Hawley, TX, June (Doug) Dewhirst of Gouverneur, NY, Jennie (Phil) Livermore of Oneonta, NY and Jean (Tom) Meegan of Newbury, NH; 7 grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Gerald is preceded in death by his brother James Isaac; sisters; Virginia Jubenville, Esther Gordon and Arlene Porter.

Donations in his memory may be directed to The First Baptist Church of Wolcott, 6025 New Hartford St, Wolcott, NY 14590 or Friends of Mt. Arab, PO Box 185, Piercefield, NY 12973

The family entrusted Norton Funeral Home with the arrangements.