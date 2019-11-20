Jackson, Bernice Vivian

SODUS: Bernice was born on May 9, 1955 in Haines City, Florida. She entered Heaven’s gates on November 16, 2019. She attended Williamson High School and worked at Xerox in Webster for 25 years. Her favorite things to do were fishing, shopping, and going to casino with friends and family. She also loved attending school and sports events to watch and support her grandchildren. Bernice was a very special person who was always positive and full of laughter. Family and friends always had a special place in her heart. She leaves a strong legacy of what a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend should be. Bernice Jackson, wife and mother of four was pre-deceased by her mother, Mary Charles Mccants-Steely (Cleveland Steely of Georgia); father, Lee Polen Dennis; and sister, Chris Ann Dennis. She leaves to mourn and cherish her memory, husband Carrie Jackson of Sodus; daughters, Sylenna (James) Conner of Sodus, Norrenda (Lydell) Hendrix of Rochester, NY, Karma Jackson (Damion) of Georgia; son, Carey (Andrea) Jackson of Georgia; grandchildren, Marcus and Terrell Conner, Janiqua and Shontre Hendrix, Oliver and Olivia Cuyler, Alana, Mia, and Lila Jackson; great grandson, Quagene Wilder; sisters, Mary Ann (Herman) Cobb of Sodus, Debra James, Gwendolyn Dennis, Evelyn Dennis, Michelle Dennis all of Rochester; brothers, Lee Dennis of Rochester, Larry (Connie)Dennis, Michael Dennis all of Newark; mother-in-law, Katherine Jackson of Sodus; aunt, Annie Cal Jones of Rochester; and a host of nieces, nephews, brother-in-laws, sister-in-laws, cousins, and loving friends. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-7:00pm Friday, November 22nd at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Friends may also call 10:00am-11:00am Saturday, November 23rd at the Redeem Bethel COGIC, 4496 NY-104, Williamson, NY 14589. Where her Funeral Service will start promptly at 11:00am. Interment in Sodus rural Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com