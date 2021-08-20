Jackson, Billy Lee

SODUS: Age 51, went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on August 16th, 2021. Billy was predeceased by his father, Albert Bennett and brother, Timothy John Jackson. He is survived by his children, Emile Elizabeth Jackson and Isiah Jackson (mother, Kathy Jackson) of Newark, NY and Jacob Kirt Jackson and Xavier Jackson (mother, Desiree Streib) of Colorado Springs, CO; mother, Katherine Jackson; brother, Clarence Jackson, Earl Jackson, Carrie Jackson, Lee (Wendy) Jackson, Addison/Ed (Denise) Jackson and Albert Jackson; sisters, Gloria Jackson and Laurie Jackson; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-7:00pm Friday, August 27th at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Funeral Service will be held 11:00am Saturday, August 28th, 2021 at the Sodus United Third Methodist Church, 58 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. Interment will be in Huron Evergreen Cemetery with full Military Honors. Condolences and donations may be expressed/made at www.HSNORTON.com as the family is asking for assistance with paying for his services.