NEWARK: Elsheray Jackson-Bostic 50, died September 13, 2021. A memorial service will be held on Thursday September 23,11 am at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. Burial in Sodus Rural Cemetery.

Elsheray was born in Sodus, November 4, 1970, to Willie & Betty Tillman Currington. She was involved with ARC, Key Industries.

Survived by husband James, children, Crystal & James Parker, & Nikiesha Currington; brother Willie F. Currington Jr., several grandchildren, many friends. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com