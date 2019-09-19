Powered by Dark Sky
October 11th 2020, Sunday
Jackson, John W. 

by WayneTimes.com
September 19, 2019

SAVANNAH: Age 84, passed away on September 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. John was predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” and siblings, Mildred, Mary, Paul, Sheldon and Stanley. He is survived by his daughters, Zoe (Mike) Kolczynski, Sherry Kolczynski and Christine (Jim) D’Amato; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; sister, Clara (Jim) Watkins; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. John started his career in long haul trucking in the 60’s and then in the early 70’s he established his own trucking company, Jackson & Johnson Trucking in Savannah. His passion for car racing started in S.Butler on the drag strip.  Over the years, he owned race cars in the DIRT and Busch Grand National racing circuits.  He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and riding his Harley. He was a member of several community organizations: Wolcott Elk’s, Montezuma VFW, Savannah Congregational Church, Village Board, Savannah Fire District and also a member of the Clyde-Savannah School Board. Friends and family are invited to call 4:00pm-7:00pm Sunday, September 22nd, 2019 at the Norton Funeral Home, 13081 W. Church St., Savannah, NY 13146. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00am Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at The Congregational Church of Savannah, 1592 North Main Street, Savannah, NY. Interment with Military Honors in Butler-Savannah Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Palliative Care Program (unit 4-1200) 601 Elmwood Ave. Box 687 Rochester, NY 14624.  Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com

