Times of Wayne County
P.O. Box 608 • Macedon, NY 14502
Phone: (315) 986-4300
Jackson, Mary “Molly” 

March 6, 2025
March 6, 2025

NEWARK: Mary “Molly” Jackson,75, of Palmyra passed away Sunday, March 2, 2025at the house of John.  

Friends and family are invited to call from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on Friday, March 14th at Paul L. Murphy & Sons funeral Home, 127 E Miller St, Newark, NY 14513.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Saturday, March 15th at St. Michael’s Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY. Burial will be in East Palmyra Cemetery. 

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the House of John, 14 Spring St., Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or to the East Palmyra Fire Department, Women’s Aux., 2145 Tellier Road, Palmyra, NY 14522.

Molly was born on June 8, 1949, in Corning, the daughter of the late John and Mary Krebs Kester. She was a Registered Nurse for fortyfour years. , She retired from Rochester General Hospital after thirtyeight years of service.  A communicant of St. Michael Church, were she was for a time the coordinator of the Martha Ministy.  She was a member of the E. Palmyra Fire Department, she had served as president of the Ladies Auxilary.  Molly volunteered at Meal on Wheels.

She is survived by her husband of over fifty years Derwent “Derry”; a son  Jeremiah (Melanie) Jackson; a daughter Kathlynn Jackson; two grandchildren Chase and Ava Jackson. 

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.cm

