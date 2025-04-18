Jackson, Robert “Big Rob” M. 

SODUS: Robert Jackson, 61, passed away peacefully Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at Sodus Rehabilitation Center.

Friends and family are invited to a graveside service, with full military honors. Friday, April 25 at 11 AM in the Sodus Rural Cemetery.

Robert was born June 13, 1963 in Sodus, the son of the late Elijah Franklin and Loretta Jackson. He was a 1981 Graduate of Sodus High School. He served our country in the US Army from 1987 to 1990 earning the rank of SPC E4. He worked at Berry Plastic in Macedon. Big Rob enjoyed listening to music and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Shirley (Reaves) whom he married on August 17, 1996; his daughter Alexis Jackson; his sons Denzell Jackson and Gregory Login Jr; grandchild Luca Logins; a sister Dorethea (David) Smith; brothers Bernard (Patricia) Jackson, Michael (Tara) Wiggins and Willie, Dan (Charmaine) and Marcus Nash; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Darrell Nash.