Jackson, Sr., Richard L.

GENEVA: Richard Jackson, Sr., 55, passed away October 30, 2023 at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends and Family are invited to call Saturday, December 2 from noon to 1 PM, at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St, Sodus. A funeral service will follow at 1 at the funeral home. Burial will be Monday, December 4 at 1 PM. in Sodus Rural Cemetery.
Richard was born April 2, 1968 in Avon Park Fl., the son of the late Curtis and Johnny Mae (Curry) Jackson. Richard was always the life of the party, he could always make you laugh and he was a devoted Miami Dolphins fan.
Richard worked at Kmart, Lil Caesar, McDonald’s and Wendy’s in Geneva.
He is survived by his children Richard Jackson III, Quay, Jacob, Shawnie, Bridgett and Brianna Jackson; two nieces Krystle (Gregory) Harling, Jaisha Holden; a nephew Coby Laurent.
Besides his parents Richard is preceded in death by his sister Suzette Holden; a nephew Rafeal Laurent his longtime companion Daphen Young.
