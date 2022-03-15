Jackson, Stephen Alfred

PALM COAST, FL/SODUS:

August 1, 1942 – March, 13, 2022

Stephen Alfred Jackson was born in Geneva, NY, the son of John J. Jackson and E. Antoinette Scoby Jackson. At a young age the family moved to the village of Sodus Point, NY where he grew up and graduated from Sodus Central School class of 1961. After graduation Steve enlisted in the US Navy where he remained for 28 years.

During his Naval Career he served in Viet Nam with the First Marine Air Wing, after a tour of Shore Duty he applied for and was accepted for Submarine Training. After completion of training, he was assigned to USS Billfish (SSN-676) where he was designated Qualified in Submarines (SS). This was followed by a tour on USS Andrew Jackson (SSBN-619) and USS Archerfish (SSN-678). His last submarine tour was as Chief of the Boat (COB) USS Pargo (SSN-650). He retired as the Command Master Chief from the Naval Submarine Research Laboratory.

Steve received his associate degree from Mohegan Community College and his bachelors’ degree from Eastern Connecticut State University.

After retiring from the Navy, Steve worked as a Claims Representative for the Social Security Administration, until his full retirement. He remained active after his retirement, serving as Commander of both the Palm Coast VFW Post 8696 and USS Florida Base of Submarine Veterans. He also served as President of the Palm Coast Traveling Sam’s (Good Sam) and the Florida Sunshine (SMART).

He survived by his wife and best friend Rose, his children Lynn, Lica and Julia. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Cecelia McGuinness Jackson and his brother Thomas.

Visitation will be held at Clymer Funeral Home, 39 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast, FL on Thursday, March 17, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at Saint Thomas Episcopal Church, 5400 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL, on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

The family of Mr. Jackson entrusted his arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home & Cremations.

Online condolences may be made at www.clymerfuneralhome.com