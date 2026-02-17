Jacobs, Florence N. 

MACEDON: Florence passed away peacefully on February 14, 2026 at the age 89. She was born in Williamson to the late Abram and Nellie DeRue. Florence was also predeceased by her sister, Nancy (Herb) Gravelle; and son, David (Bonnie) VanGorder.

Florence is survived by her husband of 59 years, Floyd T. Jacobs; sister, Judy (Robert) Osborn; children, Dale VanGorder, Todd (Sarah) Jacobs; stepchildren, Kim (Denny) Bailey, Tom (Connie) Jacobs and Jon Jacobs; 15 grandchildren; many great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Florence was employed at Monroe Community Hospital as Head EKG Technician before retiring and moving with her husband to North Fort Myers, Florida. After retirement she enjoyed tennis, golf, bowling and many other activities along with traveling on many cruises and trips. She loved her friends and family immensely. Her greatest pride and joy were her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In the summer of 2021 Florence and her husband moved back up to Macedon, NY where they spent the last 4½ years.

A celebration of Florence’s life will be held at the Williamson First Baptist Church. Located at 4212 Ridge Road, Williamson, NY 14589 on Sunday, March 1, 2026 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Florence’s name.

By mail to:

Alzheimer’s Association, Attn: Donor Services

225 North Michigan Avenue (Floor 17)

Chicago, Il. 60601

Or by phone at 1-800-272-3900, Donor Services