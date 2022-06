WALWORTH: Thursday, June 23, 2022, age 92. Predeceased by her husband, Clayton; sisters, Betty Schutt Emmitt and Edith “Dude” Benjamin. She leaves her son, David (Kendra) Jacobs; sister-in-law, Doris Jacobs; brother-in-law, Jack Benjamin; nieces and nephews. Virginia was a lifetime member of the Lincoln Grange and United Methodist Church of Webster.

Calling hours and a funeral service were held on Sunday, June 26 in Webster. Interment at Webster Rural Cemetery. Arrangements made by Willard H. Scott Funeral Home