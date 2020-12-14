Jacques, Craig B.

SHORTSVILLE/MANCHESTER: Passed away on December 6, 2020. Craig was born in Malone, NY to the late Raymond and Helen “Dufresne” Jacques on September 9, 1951. He is also predeceased by his brothers Lionel Jacques, Steven Jacques and Raymond Jacques; sister Diane Jacques, several nieces and nephews. Survived by his wife Donna Jacques of Shortsville; Children, Jarrod and Lynnette “May” Jacques of Port Gibson, NY, Kenny and Gina “David” Jacques of Phelps, NY, Lacy and Dan Menz of Springwater, NY; four grandchildren, Ashley Jacques, Lilly Snyder, Cora Menz, and Ona Menz; two stepchildren, Danny and Mary Desantis of Fairville, NY and Christopher Snyder of Rochester, NY; brothers, Randy and Connie Jacques of Nicholville, NY, David Jacques and his companion Wanda Trombley of Bangor, NY, John and Deborah Jacques of Moira, NY, Brian Jacques of Massena, NY, Jeffrey Jacques of Bangor, NY and Dennis and Jennifer Jacques of Morrisonville, NY; sisters, Sandra Clookey and her companion Stewart White of Brushton, NY, Ruth Elmer of Farmington, NY, Sally and Robert Jock of Malone, NY and Deborah Jacques of Honeoye, NY, extended family and friends. Craig retired after spending 35 years with the Genesee Brewing Company and felt a great deal of gratitude towards the company for having provided an opportunity to him to provide for his family. He also spent many years helping out at the Paterson Stables in Penfield and maintaining the grounds at the Macedon Center Cemetery. He was a loyal man with a strong work ethic and positive attitude and leaves a wonderful legacy for his family. Services will be held in the Spring of 2021. To light a candle, leave a condolence, or upload a photo please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.