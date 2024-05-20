Jagnow, Mabel S. 

May 15, 2024

Mabel S. Jagnow, formerly of Williamson, NY died May 15, 2024, at 102 years old. She was born in Williamson, NY; the daughter of the late Isaac and Sarah (Hendricks) Hoevenaar. During the World War II Era, Mabel worked as a Registered Nurse having graduated from the Genessee Hospital, Rochester, NY School of Nursing. She was past employed in both private duty nursing and in the public sector with a doctor’s private practice. Mabel was a devoted and loving wife to her husband of 69 years Bill Jagnow until his death in 2015. Together they lived and raised a family in a lovely little house in which Mabel was very particular and caring about the upkeep. Mrs. Jagnow took immense pride in caring for her family and showered them in love through her cooking, cleaning, gardening and sewing projects. Mabel had a “green thumb” which was evident in her flourishing flower and vegetable gardens which attracted all kinds of birds and were enjoyed by both friends and family. Mabels greatest endeavor was raising her daughter Judy and teaching her many valuable life skills. Her family and pet dogs always brought her great happiness. Through the years Mabel continued to live a simple and dignified life having also been a 2x cancer survivor. She will be missed deeply by her surviving family: daughter and son-in-law: Judy and John Rusho of Chaumont, NY, her two grandchildren: Douglas (Kristen) Rusho of Fairport, NY and Pamela (Gregory) Netti of Synder, NY; three great granddaughters: Katherine Netti, Hannah Rusho and Brynn Rusho and several nieces and nephews. Mabel was also pre-deceased by her sister Mary Poray. There will be no Funeral Services and Burial will be held privately. The Sugar Funeral Home Inc., 224 W. 2nd St. S., Fulton has care of the arrangements. The family has requested that donations may be made in Mabel’s honor to: Lyme Food Pantry, 27532 Church St., Chaumont, NY 13622 or the American Cancer Society PO Box 6704; Hagerstown, MD 21741 cancer.org/donate