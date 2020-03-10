Jahna, Aaron A. 

SODUS: Aaron A. Jahna, 13, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home in Sodus after a long battle with Leukemia. A celebration of life will be held a date to be determined in the near future. Memorials in his name can be made to either Golisano Children’s Hospital, 150 Crittenden Blvd., Rochester, NY 14642 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 Aaron was born on July 22, 2006 in Geneva, New York the son of Yolonda Lawton Principio and James Jahna. He loved fishing and video games especially Pokemon Go. He loved spending time with his Uncle Don. Aaron is survived by his mother Yolonda(James Allen) Principio of Sodus; father James Jahna; two sisters Alexis Lawton and Abigail Smith of Sodus; his special uncle Donald Jahna of Seneca Castle; grandparents Sharon Lawton of Penn Yan, James( Anita) Jahna of Geneva and Lillie Plate of Auburn; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home