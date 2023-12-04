Jandreau, Peter

NEWARK: Peter Jandreau, 67, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2023, after a brief illness.

The family will have a celebration of life at a date and time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Diabetes Association, 160 Allens Creek Road, Rochester, NY 14618 in memory of Peter.

Peter Jandreau, born on October 10, 1956, in Potsdam, NY, was the son of Melvin and Regina (Hooper) Jandreau. Settling in Newark, he established his family roots there after moving often in his younger years. Peter dedicated his career to the food service industry, commencing with New York State and culminating his journey as a supervisor at Clifton Springs Hospital before retirement. Beyond work, he indulged his passions for playing the guitar and riding motorcycles, which continued to bring him joy in his leisure time and retirement.

Peter will be remembered by his children, Ashley (Justin Woodard) Jandreau, Stephen Hamelynck, Jennifer (Mike) LaBombard and Jeremiah (Jodi) Jandreau; grandchildren, Josiah, Kaiylanna, Alexis, Kadence, Dominic, Jason, Jaxson; great-granddaughter, Dayah; his wife, Sylvia Jandreau; mother, Regina (Leon) Merithew; siblings Mel Jandreau, Steve (Ruth) Jandreau, Pam (Roy) Martin, Laurette Dumond, Allen Jandreau and Carol Hewitt; many nieces and nephews.

Peter was predeceased by his father, Melvin Jandreau; a grandson, Otto Jandreau-Woodard; his sister, Sandy Jandreau Smth; and a brother, Scott Jandreau.

