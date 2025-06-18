Jankowski, David

PALMYRA: David Jankowski passed at his home on Father’s day June 15, 2025 at the age of 80. Dave was born on February 13, 1945 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to John W. Jankowski and Leocadia Jacksina Jankowski.

At the age of thirteen, his family moved to Long Beach California. He graduated from Millikan High School in Long Beach, and entered the United States Air Force. He was trained as a Polish linguist at Syracuse University where he met his future wife, Holly.

On February 13, 1965, he married Holly Ann Short at Saint Mary’s Cathedral, Ogdensburg, New York. The couple moved to Darmstadt Germany where he completed his Air Force duty. He returned to Ogdensburg and graduated from Canton ATC and Clarkson College.

The family moved to Palmyra, New York where he was employed by Rochester Telephone Company and retired from Info Directions as a Project Manager.

Dave was active as a volunteer in the Palmyra community in many roles, including the Palmyra Volunteer Ambulance, the Palmyra Community Library, and as Treasurer of the Palmyra American Legion.

Dave is survived by his wife Holly, sons Michael and Mark Jankowski. Grandchildren Matthew (Sarah) Jankowski, Daniel, Mara, David, and Maeve Jankowski. Great Grand Children, Arlo and Evelyn Jankowski. His brother Steve Jankowski of Dallas, Texas and Nephews Daniel Sullivan of Massachusetts and Paul Jankowski of California.

Family and friends may gather for visitation from 4-7 PM on Friday (June 20) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 123 E. Jackson St., Palmyra, NY 14522, where his funeral service will be held on Saturday (June 21) at 10 AM. David will be laid to rest in St. Anne’s Cemetery. A celebration of David’s life will be held from 4-7 PM on Friday (June 27), at Palmyra American Legion Post #120, 132 Cuyler St., Palmyra, NY 14522.

In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society 1475 County House Rd. Lyons, NY 14489 and Palmyra American Legion Post #120, 132 Cuyler St., Palmyra, NY 14522.