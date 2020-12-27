Powered by Dark Sky
Jansen, Richard E.

by WayneTimes.com
December 27, 2020

MARION: Entered into rest on December 24, 2020 at the age of 74. Predeceased by his parents, Peter and Elizabeth; survived by his loving wife of 33 years Donna; daughters, Crystal and Samantha Jansen; brother, Ronald (Diane) Jansen; and many friends. Dick enjoyed watching racing, football and basketball.  He was a member of the Moose Club, Wayne County Fair Advisory Board, Williamson and Marion Senior Citizens Group, and the Marion Fire Department for over 20 years. He volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels to people in the community. There will be no prior calling hours, friends and family are invited to a graveside service at 12:00PM Saturday, January 2, 2021 at the Marion Cemetery, Cemetery Lane, Marion, NY 14505. Masks and social distancing will be required. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com

