Jansen, Scott Alan

MARION: Scott Alan Jansen, 63, peacefully passed at his home in Marion, NY on November 19th, 2022. He was born March 31, 1959 in Canandaigua, NY. Scott was the beloved husband and best friend of his one true love of 35 years, Susan whom he often called “my Susie”. He is predeceased by his parents, Wilford Jansen and Josephine Chapman; sisters, Roxanne, Lori, and Pat. Survived by his loving wife, Susan; daughters, Tama (Peter) Polinak, Jade Jansen, and Emerald (Josh Snuggs) Jansen; grandchildren, Patrick Jansen, Savannah and Rolyn Colōn; sister, Linda (Doug) Longyear; brother-in-law, Dave Olson; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Scott was employed for 30+ years at Berry Plastics, formerly known as Mobil Chemical in Macedon, as a Machine Operator. He was a huge Buffalo Bills fan, and enjoyed going to many games throughout the years.

Friends and family are invited to a Celebration of Life, December 4th, 1PM - 4PM at Diamonds Seven Event Venue, 3877 N. Main St., Marion, NY 14505. To honor Scott, the family is asking that you wear your Buffalo Bills attire to the celebration. There will be a brief remembrance starting at 1PM, followed by a reception where the family asks you to share your favorite memories of him. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com