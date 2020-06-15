Jansen, Wanda Carrie

WILLIAMSON: Wanda Carrie Jansen, age 60, passed away on June 13, 2020 after a battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her son, Randall Miller II. She is survived by her daughter, Kari Miller; her sister, Suzanne (David) Loucks; nieces, nephews, great-nieces & nephews and many friends. Wanda was born on August 24, 1959 in Newark, NY to Arnold and Marjorie (Lookup) Jansen. She graduated from Marion Jr-Sr High School in 1977. Wanda earned her C.A.S. Degree in Educational Administration from SUNY Oswego. She retired from Williamson Central School after 30 years of service. Friends and family are invited to call Friday, June 19 4-7PM at the United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St., Marion, NY 14505, where masks and social distancing will be required. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20 10AM at the Marion Cemetery, where social distancing will be in effect. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Williamson Central School, Special Education Department, P.O. Box 900, Williamson, NY 14589. Condolences may be expressed at www.stevensfhmarion.com