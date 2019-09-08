Obituaries
Janto, Charles T.
PALMYRA: Died on Friday, September 6, 2019 at the age of 72. Chuck was a Buffalo Bills fan and had enjoyed fishing in his younger days. He was very proud of his service in Vietnam. The funeral home proudly flies the United States Army flag in honor of Chuck’s service to our country. Chuck is survived by his wife Sharon Janto; daughters Crystal (Ruben Acosta) Janto, Cassandra (Darren) Rodriguez and Brenda Janto; son Michael Wahl; grand-daughter Makayla Simmons and several other grandchildren and extended family. He was predeceased by his grandmother Pearl Curtis. Family and friends are invited to call from 6-8pm on Thursday, September 12 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 West Main Street, Palmyra. Please consider memorials to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Rd, Fairport, NY 14450. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com
