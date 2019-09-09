Jantzen, Joseph A. Jr.

MACEDON: Joseph passed away on September 5, 2019 after an intense and remarkable battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph A. Jantzen, Sr. Joseph is survived by his wife, Linda Jantzen; step-children, Jessica (Glenn) Begg and Robert J. Corsetti; mother, Nancy (Barney) Jimmerson; step-mother, Carm Jantzen; sister, Ginger (Wayne) Meade; grandchildren, Joseph and Tessa Corsetti; nephew, Hunter Meade. All services will be private. Contributions in Joseph’s memory may be directed to Rochester Regional Health Foundations, www.give.rochesterregional.org. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.