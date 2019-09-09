Obituaries
Jantzen, Joseph A. Jr.
MACEDON: Joseph passed away on September 5, 2019 after an intense and remarkable battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his father, Joseph A. Jantzen, Sr. Joseph is survived by his wife, Linda Jantzen; step-children, Jessica (Glenn) Begg and Robert J. Corsetti; mother, Nancy (Barney) Jimmerson; step-mother, Carm Jantzen; sister, Ginger (Wayne) Meade; grandchildren, Joseph and Tessa Corsetti; nephew, Hunter Meade. All services will be private. Contributions in Joseph’s memory may be directed to Rochester Regional Health Foundations, www.give.rochesterregional.org. To leave the family an online condolence, to light a digital candle or to upload a photo, please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.
Latest News
Earth, Wind and Fire Exhibit at Wayne Arts
Wayne County Council for the Arts Presents “EARTH, WIND AND FIRE”, an exhibit, running from September 5 to October 12,...
County Clerk’s office announces Evening Hours for Passports and Pistol Permit Process
Wayne County Clerk Mike Jankowski has announced that the County Clerk’s Office will be holding two nights of special evening...
High School Varsity tennis in full swing for the season
Recent Obituaries
Cramer, Esther
PALMYRA: Died on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 100. Please join the family for a graveside committal...
Lancaster, Elizabeth A.
ONTARIO: Elizabeth passed away on September 11, 2019 at age 52. She is survived by her loving husband of 29...
Brownell, Dorothy M.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Wednesday) September 11, 2019 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband: Clark L....