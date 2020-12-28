Jarrett, Clara M. Vanderbrook Cuthbert

LYONS: Clara M. Jarrett, 87, Entered into rest on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at the Wayne County Nursing Home from Covid-19. A private graveside service will be held at Sodus Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Clara may be directed to Wayne Nursing Home, 1529 Nye Road, Lyons, New York 14489 or the Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489. Clara was born in Oswego, NY, on January 5, 1933, daughter to the late Abram and Pearl Dunbar Vanderbrook. Clara was a very kind and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with a huge heart for all. She took in many family members or any neighborhood child who was in need of a place to stay or needed to be fed. Clara was a stay at home mother until all her children attended school then worked at Duffy Motts in Williamson, NY for 27 years. Clara was very artistic, she enjoyed drawing, reading, puzzles, watching T.V. and birds. She is survived by her daughters, Carol (Tink) Cuthbert and Vicki Guerra; son, Charles (Terry) Jarrett; son-in-laws, James Briggs and Tom Elsenheimer; grandchildren, Michelle (Lincoln) Banfield, Lisa Briggs, James (Lysa) Briggs, Toni (Brian) Mayo, Charles (Haley) Jarrett, Rhonda Medrek, Amy Guerra Batz (Nate) and Kristy Cuthbert; great-grand-children, Giovanni, Jordan, Miah, Anthony, Matthew, Zach Heaven, Maia, Navaha and several Nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by her husbands, Lyle E. Cuthbert and Charles F. Jarrett; sons, Ralph Cuthbert, and Lyle Cuthbert; daughters, Betty Cuthbert, Audrey Bliek and Laurie Briggs; siblings, Clarence, Richard, Abram and Charles. Our family would like to thank the staff at the Wayne County Nursing Home GV and the Covid Unit; a special thank you to Dr. Nagpaul and Heather Pryor,NP, Brandy Perez and Desiree for their continued support and care she was given. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting keysorfuneralhomes.com