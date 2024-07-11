Jarvis, Dessie F. 

WOLCOTT: Dessie F. Jarvis, 61, of Wolcott, passed away Monday, July 8, 2024, at Newark Hospital after a long and hard fight with cancer. She was born in Lyons, daughter of the late Earl and Mabel (Alford) Crocker. She loved crocheting, and going to the casinos. Prior to retirement, she was employed at Baldwin Richardson in Williamson.

She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Jarvis Jr. (2017), and brother, Winfield "Joe" Crocker.

Survived by her daughter, Andrea Jarvis of Wolcott, son, Joshua Beck of Lyons, sister, Ruth (Jim) Fisher of Wolcott, granddaughter, Oakley Jarvis, very special great niece, Quinnlee Finewood, as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, and very special friends.

Per her request, there will be no calling hours or service. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. For those wishing to make contributions in Dessie’s name they may do so to a charity of their choice. Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose , is in care of the arrangements..

