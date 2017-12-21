Jarvis, Richard (Dick) L. Sr.

WOLCOTT: Age 74 passed away unexpectedly on December 19, 2017. He was born in Malone, NY on March 3rd, 1943. Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Bonnie; daughter, Barbara (Dan) Snyder; sons, James and Robert (Jennifer); daughter-in-law, Dessie Jarvis; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Betty (Clyde) Dora and Barbara Cherrier; brother, Michael (Mary); several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents Edward and Viola; brothers, Thomas, Edward and Earl; sisters, Joan and Doreen; son, Richard Jr.; great grandsons, Andrew and Carter. He worked at Aeolien American Piano Factory for 17 years. He was a very loving grandfather who enjoyed giving lawnmower rides to his grandchildren Friends and family are invited to call Saturday, December 23rd, 2017 from 11am-1pm at the New Hope Assembly of God, 5160 N. Main St., North Rose, NY 14516. Where Memorial Service will immediately follow. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com