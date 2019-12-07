Jarzynka, Judy E.

NEWARK: Judy E. Jarzynka, 63 ,died December 7, 2019 at Clifton Springs Hospital. Friends may call 4-7 pm on Tuesday (December 10), at the Schulz-Pusateri funeral Home , 103 Maple Court, Newark. Serviceswill be held on Wednesday (December 11) at 10:30 am, at the funeral home. Burial in East Newark Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Foundation. Judy was born in Newark on August 6, 1956 to Gerald & Helen (Craig), Tyler. She worked in the Wayne County Clerk’s office for 12 years, also at Armstrong Senior Living, for 8 years,as a activity director. She is survived by her husband of 41 years Richard of Newark, they would of celebrated their anniversary on Tuesday,2 daughters: Jennifer Marker of Newark, & Jamie ( Mathew ) DeMeyer of Newark. 2 brothers Jerry (Linda) Tyler of Clyde, & Phil ( Audrey ) Tyler of Baldwinsville; 1 sister Janet (Pete) Pellicano of Newark. 4 Grandchildren: Kayla, Karinna , Hailey, & Jace. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com