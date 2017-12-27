Jasper, Joan H. (Weissbach)

NEWARK: Joan Helen Jasper, 83 entered eternal rest on Saturday, December 23, 2017 at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital. Joan was born the daughter of the late Max Carl and Helen (Arffman) Weissbach on Wednesday, July 11, 1934 in Niagara Falls, Canada. She and her husband dedicated many years of their lives serving and teaching many people. They spent many years in Hong Kong and Macau where Rev. Dr. Jasper established schools for children with special needs and Mrs. Jasper worked for doctors transcribing medical books and medical records. When they returned to the United States she continued to transcribe for private investigators. Mrs. Jasper enjoyed music, played the organ and sang in Hong Kong Oratorio Society, Hong Kong Philharmonic Chorus, Hong Kong Bach Choir and the Finger Lakes Chorale. She had a gift for interior decorating and enjoyed crossword puzzles, many days completing two and three a day. Having blood type “O negative” she was an avid donor to the American Red Cross. Joan will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Rev Dr. Louis R. Jasper; daughters, Julia (Stephen) Deal, Judith Jasper and Joanne Springer; grandsons, Eric Deal, Timothy (Nicki) Springer and Benjamin (Chantel) Springer; three great grandchildren and sister-in-law, Gerri Weissbach. Joan was predeceased by her brother, Robert Weissbach. Family will greet friends Friday, (December 29) from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 102 Hope Ave., Newark. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. In memory of Joan, in lieu of flowers please consider donations to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 102 Hope Ave, Newark, NY 14513. You may write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting watermanfuneralhome.com