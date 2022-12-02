Jay, Marvin L.

CLEARVILLE,PA/FORMERLY FROM TOWN OF ROSE: Marvin L. Jay, 92, formally of Rose, NY passed away Friday, November 25, 2022. He was born in Clearville, PA, July 11, 1930. He served four years in the Air Force during the Korean War as an Air Guard and while stationed in England, played on the base’s basketball team, allowing him to see other countries in Europe. He was an honorable member of the Masonic Lodge for 63 years and was Master of the Rose Lodge #590. He was a Rose Volunteer Fireman and played on the baseball team against other local fire companies in the area. He sold insurance for Nationwide, worked for Agway as an insurance agent then a fuel oil delivery man, drove large construction equipment in Lancaster PA, and in Preston Idaho, and hauled apples for local North Rose growers. He worked well into his 80’s and was always busy.

He enjoyed playing basketball on adult recreation teams into his 60’s, hunting, playing card and board games, and spending time with his kids and their children. Above all, he adored Shirley and continued to make sure she was cared for even as his vision and hearing left him. He was a mighty storyteller, with an amazing memory for all the details from his life and stories of others he knew.

He is predeceased in death by his daughter, Debbie Glover-Jay, as well as two brothers and their wives, Robert (Gerry) Jay and Dean (Sandy) Jay.

Survived by his wife of 69 years, Shirley Jay, daughter, Karla (John Hardy) of Utah, and sons, Paul (Maria) of Washington, and Craig of Colorado, grandchildren, Rachael Hardy-Prenkert, Julia Hardy, Andrea Eridani, Brittani Jay, Alexis Jay, and Dylan Jay.

Please join his family in celebrating Marvin's life. A calling hour will be held Saturday, December 31, 10:00-11:00 AM at the Rose United Methodist Church, with a service at 11:00. Burial to follow at Rose Cemetery. Light lunch will be served at the church immediately after. Flower arrangements are in care of the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose.