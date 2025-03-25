Jay, Shirley Mae (Smith) 

SANDY, UTAH/LYONS: Born February 19, 1935 in Lyons, New York, passed away peacefully March 9, 2025 in Sandy, Utah age 90.

Preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years, Marvin L. Jay, and daughter Debra S. Jay, her father, Harold Smith, stepmother Dorothy Smith and mother, Viola Lapp. Survived by her children Karla Jay (John Hardy), Craig Jay, and Paul Jay (Maria Jay), and grandchildren Andrea Eridani, Brittani Jay, Alexis Jay, Dylan Jay, and great-granddaughter Hazel Cox. Also survived by her sisters, Gwen Wispelaere, Jean Noltkamper, and stepsister, Patricia Miller.

Shirley was a candy striper at the Barber-Lyons Hospital before marrying Marvin in 1953 and moving to El Paso, TX where he served out his Air Force enlistment. They returned to Rose, New York, where she was active in the community as a wife of a fireman and a Mason. They moved to Roseville, PA and she excelled on a bowling league, worked in the school cafeteria and was a community asset when others needed help. Back in the Rose, NY area, she joined HUGS, a women’s group supporting the sick and elderly making quilts and blankets. She loved crocheting and knitting and produced beautiful pieces that her family treasured or that she sold at a yearly craft show.

She had a winning smile and was an attentive and caring mother and wife. She loved a good laugh (even if she was the one being teased), was an avid and competitive card and game player, sang along with the popular tunes her children sang, grew beautiful flowers, and attracted gorgeous birds to her many bird feeders.

After Marvin died in November 2022, Paul and Karla’s family moved her to Utah to be near Karla where Paul and his family could easily visit. As dementia took her mind, she continued to laugh, enjoyed cards, crafts, sing-alongs, movies, word-search puzzles, and the company of the aides and other residents.

A special thank you goes out to the amazing staff in the Memory Care unit at Cedarwood Sandy, Utah. They did more than care for our mother; they learned what she could do and spent hours playing cards with her and endless games of beachball toss, puzzles, crafts and baking. But most of all, they loved her, and she knew it.

She was buried in the Rose Cemetery on March 18. A memorial and light luncheon will be held on April 26th, 2025 from 11:00 until 1:30 at the Rose Community Building. If you would like, please bring a dish to pass