Jeerings, Carl F.

NORTH OGDEN, UTAH: Passed away January 14th, 2020 following complications from surgery. Carl was a devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, faithful servant to the First United Methodist Church, Masonic Brother and committed to his career and work. Carl was preceded in death by his dearly loved wife Carmela. He is survived by his brother Donald, children Alan Jeerings, Deborah Jeerings Basile and Valerie Jeerings Blaylock, his grandchildren, Jennifer Gregory, Carl Jeerings Jr., Becky Murfin, Dana Basile and his great grandchildren Alexis, Delvecchio, Mia and Zachary. A Memorial Service was held February 8th, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Ogden, Utah.