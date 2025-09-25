Jeffers, Donna M. 

December 15, 1935 ~ September 19, 2025 (age 89)

WILLIAMSON: Donna passed away on Friday, September 19, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her parents Julius & Madeline Vandewinckel.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Grace), Thomas (Sonja), James (Anna Champange), Theresa (Karen), Mark (Courtenay), and Paul (Lori) Jeffers; grandchildren Sarah, Jennifer, Jesse, Craig, Amanda, Reilly, Mitch, Tyler, Tami, Nikki, Samantha, Dayne, Aubrea, Sloane, Hudson, and Griffin; great grandchildren Joshua, Avery, Jude, Claire, Owen, Connor, Max, Declan, Harper, Noah, Silas, and Theo. Siblings Glen, Mary, Carl and Anne; many nieces and nephews.

Donna was the secretary for St. Mary’s of the Lake Church as well as lector and eucharistic minister and part of the Stephen Ministries. Donna loved the theatre and was an usher at Geva Theater. She loved to garden, travel and curl up with a good book. Her family was everything to her especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Friends and family may call on Friday, October 3, 2025, 4-7 PM at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1961 Ridge Road, Ontario, NY 14519. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday, October 4, 2025, 11 AM at St. Mary’s of the Church, 5823 Walworth Rd. Ontario, NY 14519. Donna will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery following the Mass.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Webster Comfort Care Home. The family wishes to thank everyone at Webster Comfort Care Home for the compassion and care shown to Donna. To share a special memory please visit www.murphyfuneralservices.com.