PALMYRA/SODUS POINT: Jeffery, Kay Diane (VerSluis); 73, died on Fri., July 10, 2020. Family and friends are invited to call from 1-4 on Thurs. July 16 at the Robert L. Yost Funeral Home, Inc., 123 W. Main St., Palmyra. Guests are reminded that masks and social distancing is required. Please consider memorials to Lifetime Care, Hospice of Wayne County, 800 W. Miller St., Newark, NY 14513 or to Alzheimers Association, 435 E. Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620. Kay is predeceased by her husband James Robert Jeffery Sr.; parents Harold and Beth (Snitzel) VerSluis and brother Gerald “Jerry” VerSluis. She is survived by her sons Jim Jeffery Jr. and Steven Jeffery; sister Mary Beth (Gary) LaBerge; sister-in-law Cathy VerSluis and grandchildren Zachary, Morgan, Nicolas, Jacob and Joseph Jeffery. Online condolences @www.rlyostfuneralhome.