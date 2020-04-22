Obituaries
Jeffery, Richard David
FERNLEY, NEVADA: Richard David Jeffery, age 90, of Fernley Nevada passed away at his home January 17, 2020. Born in Rochester, New York February 7, 1929 to Howard and Hazel Jeffery and he grew up in Palmyra, New York. “Jeff” joined the Marines after high school and proudly served our country piloting airplanes including the historic Corsair F4U and the A-1 Skyraider. He retired from the Naval Air Warfare Center in China Lake, California where he made significant contributions to microwave and missile guidance systems. His love of aviation, cars, electronics and the military carried him through his entire life. We all know how much he enjoyed feeding the hummingbirds. Those who wish to honor his life are invited to hang a hummingbird feeder at their home.Jeff is survived by daughter Desiree, son David and son James. Daughter Jennifer preceded him in death 2012. He has 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and girlfriend LaVerne Bienhorn.
