October 20th 2020, Tuesday
Jelomono, Patricia A.

by WayneTimes.com
October 20, 2020

LYONS: Patricia A. Jelomono, age 82, passed away on Sunday Oct. 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. Friends may attend a graveside memorial service, Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 at 11 AM at South Lyons Cemetery, Rt 14 S. Memorials to Clifton Springs Hospital, or Lifetime Care Hospice. Pat was born in Adams, NY. May 10, 1938 daughter of William & Erma Marrow Morsheimer. She worked many years for St. Michaels Church as a secretary, Losons  Big M, Wayne County Nursing Home, & Wayne Hills Country Club, in the Pro Shop. Pat enjoyed sitting on the porch watching the rain, golfing with the girls, gardening & her daily crossword & jigsaw puzzles, also spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, & great grandchildren. Survived by her children Tracy ( Richard ) Conaway, & Thomas L. Jelomono III of Lyons, & Danette ( Ricky ) Ippolito of Newark. Grandchildren: Michael (Ashley) Conaway of Lyons, Haley VanLaeken of Newark, Thomas Ippolito of Jacksonville, FL. Great Grandchildren Jenna, Breaden, Liam, & Mckenna. Predeceased by her parents William & Erma Morsheimer, her husband Thomas “Bunky” Jelomono Jr. in 1997. The family would like to thank Clifton Springs Hospital, & Lifetime Care Hospice for their wonderful care, Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William, St. Lyons. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com

