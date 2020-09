CLYDE: Kaitlyn A. Zimmerman, 25, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Family and friends may call Monday (Sept. 14) from 5 to 8 pm at Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. Clyde, NY. For those wishing, memorials may be made for a trust fund to benefit her two children. Donations may be sent […]