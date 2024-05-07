Powered by Dark Sky
May 7th 2024, Tuesday
Jennings Allen F.

by WayneTimes.com
May 7, 2024

CLYDE: Allen F. Jennings, 82, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2024, at his home in Clyde.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1pm on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Open Arms Community Fellowship, 30 Galen St. in Clyde.  Burial will be in Rose Cemetery.

Allen was born in Cleveland, Ohio, on November 30, 1941, the son of the late Edward and Alice Yates Jennings.  He retired from Kodak.  He loved photography but most importantly, he loved his Lord and was a man of God. From 2002 to 2019, he and his wife traveled the US in their RV. Allen was a huge Cleveland Browns fan and a fan of NASCAR.

Mr. Jennings is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marjorie; six children Kimberly (Daniel) Bellavia, Lisa (Michael) Aleckson, Todd (Lisa) Jennings, Katrina (Larry Bennett) Hurd, John (Dawn) Hurd, Kristeena (Mark) Cyr; Papa’s grandchildren Kari, Sara, Ashley, Brittany, Whitney, Abigail, Kayli, Kasey, Ryan, Nadine, Lyndee, Nathan, Hannah, Noah, Christopher; seventeen great grandchildren with and eighteenth on the way; nieces Kathy and Hope, nephews EJ and Rusty; and many good friends. He was predeceased by his parents; a sister Patricia Bennett; a brother Edward Jennings and two granddaughters Shawna Lea Cyr and Emily Bellavia Smith.

www.barisfuneralhome.com

