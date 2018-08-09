Obituaries Jerome, Rita Published 14 hours ago on August 8, 2018 By WayneTimes.com Share Tweet WALWORTH: Died On August 6, 2018. Entombment in the All Saints Mausoleum at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Related Topics: Up Next Wilson, David “Dave” Sr. Don't Miss Reed, Gerald Burton Jr. Advertisement Trending Locally Comments Latest News Tierson, Kristina A. Becker, Carole (Chalk) Wilson, David “Dave” Sr. Reader Poll Should plastic grocery bags be banned in New York State?YesNoResultsVoteLive Local Radar In This Corner… Column: Ahh, New York City by Ron Holdraker Speaking Sports Column: Me, Too. by Dan Borrello Advertisement