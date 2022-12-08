Jines, Marjorie Myra Bailey 

HENRIETTA/FORMERLY WILLIAMSON NY: Has stepped beyond the veil to join her Savior and family on December 6, 2022 at the age of 91.

She was predeceased by her husband, William Franklyn Jines, her parents, H. Duane Bailey & Coramae (Cornish) Bailey.

She is survived by her son Josh D. Jines (Paula) and daughter Sally L. Jines Kennedy (Winnecheeyo) and daughter Myra A. Gorski-O’Connor (Robert); grandchildren: Calob Beyea (Hayden), Kobe Kennedy, Elizabeth Gorski, Bailey O’Connor, Kaydyn Kennedy and Lillie Jines; Brother Hiram D. Bailey (Linda) and brother Albert D. Bailey (Noreta) and several nieces and nephews.

Before becoming a full-time mother and grandmother Marjorie was a New York State Social Worker. She leaves behind many dear friends and loved ones at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Palmyra NY and Rochester NY; where she was an active member for over 57 years, with an undying passion for family history and genealogy within the church.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday December 13, 2022 from 4pm – 6pm at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2801 Temple Rd Palmyra NY 14522 followed by her memorial service at 6pm.

Marjorie fiercely supported her granddaughters fight against cancer, and has requested in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to either 13Thirty Cancer Connect or The Ryan Callahan Foundation. Both are local Rochester area organizations that support pediatric cancer patients. They both have been great support for Marjorie’s granddaughter.

