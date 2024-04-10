Jock, Randy L. 

SODUS: Randy Jock, 67, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Rochester General Hospital.

In keeping with his wishes there will be no public calling hours or burial. A celebration of his life will be Saturday, June 1 from 1 – 6 PM at B. Forman Park, 4507 Lake Road, Williamson.

Randy was born on January 12, 1957 in Malone New York the son of the late Reginald J. and Shirley A. (White) Jock. He worked at Xerox for 20 years and then at Consolidated Container in Rochester until his retirement in 2020.

He enjoyed time with his dogs, helping and spending time with family and friends, watching action movies and playing cards.

Randy is survived by his daughter Lisa (Michael Perez) Hoteling; his grandchildren; Brook, Jenna, Jace, and Nevaeh, brothers; Ricky, Ritchie (Lori), Rusty (Chellie), Russell (Dee); and partner; Linda Wessie. As well as extended family; Ray (Connie), Duane (Heather), Jeff (Missy), Jordan (Shaila), Duane Jr (Kori), Natalie, Jamie and Kristi. He is also survived by his adorable fur babies, Maggie and Molly.

Besides his parents Randy is preceded in death by his son, Corey; sisters; Valerie (Tom), Vicky (CJ/Patt).