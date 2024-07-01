Johanson, Roger William (1945-2024)

TALLAHASSEE, FL: Roger William Johanson, 79, formerly of Rochester, NY, passed away in Tallahassee, FL on June 8, 2024.

Roger was born in Ithaca, NY to Hilma and Willard "Duke" Johanson, the sixth child of nine. Growing up in a large family, he quickly learned the value of hard work. After graduating from Ithaca High School he went on to earn a degree in architecture at the University of Arizona in Tucson.

Roger then began a 45+ year career as a licensed architect in Rochester, New York. His artistic ability to produce quick renderings during an interview led to his first job in Rochester. After several years working with talented architects, including James Johnson, he ventured out on his own. He was a sole proprietor for many years, specializing in residential design. After becoming a partner in Fayko, Johanson & Fortier, Architects (FJF) he went on to design buildings for commercial, religious, civic, and educational clients.

Noteworthy projects included the design of residential buildings, library, dining hall, and clocktower on the Nazareth College campus, the Finger Lakes Outlet Center, and a house featured in the Architecture ‘83 home show. Other career accomplishments included serving on the NYS Division of Code Enforcement Board of Review, and consulting architect for the Towns of Penfield and Webster Planning Boards. Community service included director of the Rochester Downtown Development Corp., member of the Pittsford Preservation and Architectural Review Board, and the town of Perinton Historic Architecture Commission.

He served a term as President of the Rochester Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, and was a recipient of the Matthew W. Del Gaudio Service Award. This award was in recognition of his four year battle against the unlawful architecture practice in NYS. The newspaper article was entitled "Architect demands standards-Idealist battled system and won".

While Roger was an architect by profession, he was an artist at heart and enjoyed sketching and drawing caricatures and political cartoons for local newspapers. He enjoyed art in all forms, especially impressionism and acoustic guitar. Roger had a passion for boating, wildlife, astronomy and contemplating the expanse of the universe.

Roger invested time in many pursuits, but the most cherished was the beautiful family he created with his wife Darlene. Roger and Darlene met in November of 1978 and it was, by all accounts, love at first sight. Despite a brief ‘mix-up’ in names, Roger quickly knew Darlene was ‘his kind of girl’ and they were together from that day forward. Once they decided to have a family, Roger found that his life was fulfilled with the addition of his two daughters, Jordan and Morgan. He was fortunate to have had the opportunity to escort his daughter, Morgan, down the aisle at her wedding. The following year he was blessed to meet his first grandchild, Charlie, from daughter Jordan.

In October of 2021, Roger’s declining health prompted a relocation to Tallahassee, Florida to be closer to family.

Roger was preceded in death by his mother and father Hilma and Duke Johanson and siblings Robert "Bobby" Johanson, David Johanson, Donald Johanson, Tommy Johanson, Linda Johanson, and Nancy Munro. He is survived by his wife Darlene Johanson, daughters Morgan (Bryan) Rexford, Jordan Johanson (Charles J. Bowen), grandson Charles R. Bowen, sister Jeannie (Ben) Nobles, and brother Harold (Ellen) Johanson. He is also survived by many special nieces and nephews.

A "Celebration of Life" will take place July 5, 2024, in Hammondsport, New York.