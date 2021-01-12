Powered by Dark Sky
January 12th 2021, Tuesday
Johncox, Sharon M.

by WayneTimes.com
January 12, 2021

PORT GIBSON: Died on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the age of 76. Please join the family for a graveside committal service on Friday, January 15 at 10am in Port Gibson Cemetery (masks required). Donations in memory of Sharon may be directed to a charity of your choice. Sharon was born on September 17, 1944 in Canandaigua, NY the daughter of Walter and Martha VanDamme Milton. She had been employed for many years as a lifeguard with Canandaigua Schools. Sharon enjoyed riding motorcycles with her husband Butch and traveling the country. She was the ultimate organizer and as soon as one cross country trip was finished, Sharon was busy planning for the next. Sharon loved animals, especially cats. Family was always first and foremost to Sharon. Sharon is predeceased by her parents Walter and Martha Milton; son Roy “Newt” Johncox III and brothers Donnie and Roger Milton. She is survived by her husband of 58 years Roy “Butch” Johncox Jr.; daughter Michelle VerStraete; sons Michael A. Johncox and Mark W. (Suzanne) Johncox; brother Richard “Dick” (Victoria “Vicki”) Milton; sisters-in-law Kathleen Milton and Patricia Morse; 5 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and many great friends. Online condolences @ www.rlyostfuneralhome.com

