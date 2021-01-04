Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 4th 2021, Monday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • TUE 5
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 6
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 7
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 8
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 9
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SUN 10
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Johns Sr., James C.

by WayneTimes.com
January 4, 2021

LYONS: James C. Johns Sr., 77, passed away on January 1, 2021 at his home in Lyons. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mr. Johns was born in Troy, PA on May 3, 1943 the son of the late Lawrence and Goldie Youngs Johns. He retired from the Wayne County Highway Department where he worked as a mechanic. He was a member of the Lyons Elks Lodge.  He loved bowling and was an avid deer hunter. Jim is survived by his wife of 42 years Shirley Bassett Johns; two daughters Carol Ann Whitaker and Debbie (Ron) Ellis; three sons James (Kathy) Johns Jr., David(Ginny) Johns, Scott (Jean) Johns; many grandchildren, great grand children, nieces and nephews.  He was predeceased by four siblings Larry, Clifford, Lillian and Elsie. keysorfuneralhomes.com 

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Kline, Suzanne “Sue”

NEWARK: Suzanne “Sue” Kline passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, New York. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in her name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester Chapter, 435 E. Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620. Sue was born in […]

Read More
Litteer, Porter T.

NEWARK: Porter T. Litteer, 37,  passed away on December 28, 2020 at his home. Porter was born in Richmond, Texas on October 31, 1983 the son of Roy and Elizabeth Koutant Litteer. He was a talented machinist at G.W. Lisk.  He loved music, especially the Grateful Dead.  He is survived by his parents Roy (Sue) […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square