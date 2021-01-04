Johns Sr., James C.

LYONS: James C. Johns Sr., 77, passed away on January 1, 2021 at his home in Lyons. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mr. Johns was born in Troy, PA on May 3, 1943 the son of the late Lawrence and Goldie Youngs Johns. He retired from the Wayne County Highway Department where he worked as a mechanic. He was a member of the Lyons Elks Lodge. He loved bowling and was an avid deer hunter. Jim is survived by his wife of 42 years Shirley Bassett Johns; two daughters Carol Ann Whitaker and Debbie (Ron) Ellis; three sons James (Kathy) Johns Jr., David(Ginny) Johns, Scott (Jean) Johns; many grandchildren, great grand children, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four siblings Larry, Clifford, Lillian and Elsie. keysorfuneralhomes.com