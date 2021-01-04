Johns Sr., James C.

LYONS: James C. Johns Sr., 77, passed away on January 1, 2021 at his home in Lyons. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mr. Johns was born in Troy, PA on May 3, 1943 the son of the late Lawrence and Goldie Youngs Johns. He retired from the Wayne County Highway Department where he worked as a mechanic. He was a member of the Lyons Elks Lodge. He loved bowling and was an avid deer hunter. Jim is survived by his wife of 42 years Shirley Bassett Johns; two daughters Carol Ann Whitaker and Debbie (Ron) Ellis; three sons James (Kathy) Johns Jr., David(Ginny) Johns, Scott (Jean) Johns; many grandchildren, great grand children, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four siblings Larry, Clifford, Lillian and Elsie. keysorfuneralhomes.com
NEWARK: Suzanne “Sue” Kline passed away on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, New York. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials in her name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Rochester Chapter, 435 E. Henrietta Rd, Rochester, NY 14620. Sue was born in […]
NEWARK: Porter T. Litteer, 37, passed away on December 28, 2020 at his home. Porter was born in Richmond, Texas on October 31, 1983 the son of Roy and Elizabeth Koutant Litteer. He was a talented machinist at G.W. Lisk. He loved music, especially the Grateful Dead. He is survived by his parents Roy (Sue) […]