Johnson, Aurel Albert

MACEDON: Died peacefully at home on September 5, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Rose and Joseph Johnson; sister, Yvette DePuyt; former wife, Judy (Hembrock) Martins. Al is survived by his wife, Jane (Sleight); sons, Daniel (Penny) Johnson and Shane (Terri) Johnson; step-children, Gary (Kris) Phillips and Joni (Craig) Keller; siblings, Rita (Walter) Dorofy, Doris (Bob) Hapke, Leo (Eleanor), Robert (Mayola), Francis (Nancy), and Jerry (Sharon) Johnson, Dinah (Arnie) Stevens and Betty (Robert) Reinholtz; 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Al proudly served his country in the United States Army and retired from American Can Company in Fairport, NY after 46 years. He was a builder and a carpenter. Al enjoyed raising his miniature horses and loved showing off his model trains. He was a wonderful role model for his sons and a kind and loving person to everyone. Al was known to have an infectious smile and sharp wit. He was an active member of County Bible Baptist Church. He loved Jesus and his church family. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Canandaigua VA for their excellent care of Al, to his loving caregivers and to Pastor Ray and Marleen Drake. His wife, Jane would like to thank both her family and his, for their constant support that enabled Al to remain home during his illness. A special thank you to his many friends and neighbors that were there for him all along. Though confined to a wheelchair for 4 years, Al is now walking with Jesus. Family and friends may gather for visitation from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Wednesday (September 11) at Murphy Funeral & Cremation Chapels, 1040 Rte. 31, Macedon, NY, where his funeral service will be held on Thursday (September 12) at 11 AM. Interment with military honors will be held in Macedon Village Cemetery. Donations in Al’s memory may be directed to Country Bible Baptist, 130 Hook Rd., Farmington, NY 14425.