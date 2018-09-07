Johnson, Charles L. 

SODUS: Age 67, passed away at home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, September 6th, 2018. He was predeceased by his parents, Arlene and Clifford; sister, Lynn. He is survived by his wife, Lena; their 3 sons, Noah, Abram and Spencer; his 2 children, Christopher (Denise) and Jennifer (Scott) Thompson; 4 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings, Tom, Bruce (Lori), Beth (Tom) Mies, Matt (Wanda), Bridgette (Victor) Alanis; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Charlie will be remembered for his smile, kind heartedness, and love for all things golf. Friends and family are invited to call 2:00pm-5:00pm, Sunday September 9th, 2018 at the Norton Funeral Home, 45 W. Main St., Sodus, NY 14551. A “Celebration of Life” will be held 4:00pm, Monday September 10th, 2018 at the Sodus Bay Heights G.C., 7030 Bayview Drive, Sodus Point, NY 14555. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: Neighborhood Center of the Arts, 200 Litton Drive, #212, Grass Valley, California, 95945 or Lifetime Care Hospice, 800 W. Miller St., Suite #6, Newark, NY 14513. Condolences may be expressed online at hsnorton.com